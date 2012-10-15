Martin and Phinney to clash at Chrono des Nations

Time trial world champion for 2012 Tony Martin (Germany) (Image credit: Sirotti)

The organisers of the Chrono des Nations time trial have revealed that Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team) will clash in the 48.5km event on Sunday October 21 –the final race of the 2012 European season.





Both Martin and Phinney competed at the Tour of Beijing, with the German showing his end of season form with an impressive stage victory that gave him a second consecutive overall victory. Martin will compete in the world time trial champion's rainbow jersey after winning the title for a second time in Valkenburg in September.

Phinney will be looking for victory in the rematch between the two after finishing just five seconds behind Martin in the world championships.

Organisers revealed that French national time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel will also ride the Chrono des Nations, as will Jeremy Roy (FDJ-Big Mat).

L'Equipe reports that Chris Froome (Team Sky), Frederik Kessiakoff (Astana), Richie Porte (Team Sky) and Italy's Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) will also ride.

The full start list will be revealed on Tuesday.