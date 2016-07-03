Mark Cavendish's morning in yellow at the Tour de France

Image 1 of 26 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) with French can-can dancers Image 2 of 26 Mark Cavendish's Cervelo S5 with a nod to his yellow jersey. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 26 Everyone wanted a photo with Mark Cavendish before the start Image 4 of 26 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the yellow jersey Image 5 of 26 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) gets ready to race Image 6 of 26 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) smiles as he leaves the team bus Image 7 of 26 A detail from Mark Cavendish's Cervelo S5. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 8 of 26 Mark Cavendish rides on 25mm Continental Competition Pro LTD tyres. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 9 of 26 The yellow tape and pedals are a giveaway, but just in case... (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 10 of 26 Dura-Ace Di2 features on Mark Cavendish's Cervelo S5. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 11 of 26 A 53-tooth chainring on the front for Cavendish on stage 2 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 12 of 26 Mark Cavendish swapped in a set of yellow Speedplay Zero pedals in place of the usual red. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 13 of 26 A gold KMC chain on Mark Cavendish's bike. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 14 of 26 Mark Cavendish's Cervelo S5 aero road bike. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 15 of 26 Mark Cavendish celebrated the maillot jaune with yellow handlebar tape for stage 2 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 16 of 26 The view from the cockpit of Mark Cavendish's Cervelo S5. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 17 of 26 Cavendish rides a 12mm stem from Enve. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 18 of 26 Mark Cavendish's Cervelo S5 decked out to celebrate the maillot jaune on stage 2 of the 2016 Tour de France. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 19 of 26 The yellow accented Cervelo S5 of Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data). (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 20 of 26 Yellow handlebar tape for the maillot jaune. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 21 of 26 Mark Cavendish's number is pinned to the seatpost. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 22 of 26 Special yellow Speedplay Zero pedals for the maillot jaune. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 23 of 26 A gold KMC chain on Mark Cavendish's bike. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 24 of 26 A view of the Cervelo S5's aero fork. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 25 of 26 Ceramicspeed bearings for Cavendish's Cervelo S5. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 26 of 26 Mark Cavendish rides on Chris King hubs. (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

Even the heavy showers at the start of stage 2 of the Tour de France couldn't dampen Mark Cavendish's yellow jersey and his Cervelo S5.

The British rider scorched into the maillot jaune on stage 1 of the race and to mark the occasion his team mechanics decked out his road bike with classy flashes of yellow. The bar tap and the Speedplay pedals were modified, with the frame remaining its regular custom black.

Cyclingnews met Cavendish as he departed from the team hotel before the stage start with a crowd of fans braving the weather for a glimpse of the Tour's first leader.

The British rider was unsure if he would wear a full yellow kit or go with regular Dimension Data shorts but his preference, he told Cyclingnews was to wear a skin suit.

"I don't know what they have made for me but I think I'll wear a skinsuit. This is real honour though, to wear the yellow jersey and share the experience with my Dimension Data teammates. They all worked so hard for me yesterday and although today will be difficult we want to honour the jersey. Today could be a day of Edvald Boasson Hagen but he was a bit banged up yesterday from his crash. We're about to have a team meeting and we'll go from there," Cavendish told Cyclingnews.

Stage 2 of the Tour de France finishes on a climb in Cherbourg and Cavendish is likely to lose his jersey but he told Cyclingnews that stage 3 Angers would be his next objective.