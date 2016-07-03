Mark Cavendish's morning in yellow at the Tour de France

The British rider scorched into the maillot jaune on stage 1 of the race and to mark the occasion his team mechanics decked out his road bike with classy flashes of yellow. The bar tap and the Speedplay pedals were modified, with the frame remaining its regular custom black.
Cyclingnews met Cavendish as he departed from the team hotel before the stage start with a crowd of fans braving the weather for a glimpse of the Tour's first leader.
The British rider was unsure if he would wear a full yellow kit or go with regular Dimension Data shorts but his preference, he told Cyclingnews was to wear a skin suit.
"I don't know what they have made for me but I think I'll wear a skinsuit. This is real honour though, to wear the yellow jersey and share the experience with my Dimension Data teammates. They all worked so hard for me yesterday and although today will be difficult we want to honour the jersey. Today could be a day of Edvald Boasson Hagen but he was a bit banged up yesterday from his crash. We're about to have a team meeting and we'll go from there," Cavendish told Cyclingnews.
Stage 2 of the Tour de France finishes on a climb in Cherbourg and Cavendish is likely to lose his jersey but he told Cyclingnews that stage 3 Angers would be his next objective.
