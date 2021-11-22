Mark Cavendish spends night in ICU after Ghent Six crash

Mark Cavendish being tended to by his team and first aid staff after the Ghent Six crash

Mark Cavendish spent Sunday night in the ICU of a Belgian hospital after a serious crash during the final event of Ghent Six on Sunday.

The full state of his injuries have yet to be disclosed with his trade team doctor apparently unable to enter the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions in Belgium.



According to his team, Cavendish had passed medical tests shortly after the incident, and it is not clear whether the British sprinter, who won four stages at the Tour de France this summer, was kept overnight simply as a precautionary measure.



Late on Sunday night, Cavendish's wife took to Twitter to update fans and the media regarding her husband's condition.

"Thank you for all the messages. Mark is spending the night in ICU following today's crash. Thank you to all the medical staff that helped us today and also to the staff that sprung into action to help me and the kids," Peta Todd posted.

Cavendish, who was racing in a team with Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Iljo Keisse in the six-day event, wasn’t the only one to come down with Lasse Norman Hansen also hitting the boards during the Madison but he was able to resume racing when the event resumed after a 40-minute delay.

Cavendish stood after the crash and gave a reassuring wave to spectators, however was then taken from the track on a stretcher and transported to hospital. The team's medical team were quickly on the scene to help their rider.



Iljo Keisse spoke to Het Nieuwsblad directly after the crash. “It was very emotional for a while. We're not going to go too far back in time, but you know what's already happened here. It's traumatic for all of us, especially Mark's kids who were there."

“Mark talked about his ribs, where he had a big bruise,” Keisse said. "He was also worried about his thigh."



Het Nieuwsblad also reported that there had been concerns that Cavendish had suffered a punctured lung but his team were unable to confirm this when contacted by Cyclingnews on Monday morning.

Entering the final day of racing Cavendish and partner Keisse were in fourth place. The Belgian held onto that final position in the final race and on the overall, finishing alone when racing resumed.

Jasper De Buyst told Sporza after the accident that he had noticed some water the lap before, running over it at a slower speed before everything went wrong in the next lap. Gerben Thijssen slipped, then Kenny DeKetele who was on his wheel swerved abruptly and Hansen went down. Cavendish then crashed as well, unable to avoid the Danish rider.