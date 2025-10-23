Marion Rousse calls 2026 Tour de France Femmes route 'mischievous' with 'pitfalls on practically every stage'

Race director says next year's race is full of stages which 'will be very difficult to keep up with mentally'

Tour de France Femmes race director Marion Rousse has called the 2026 route "mischievous" after its unveiling on Thursday morning, with hilly stages galore and a Mont Ventoux debut on the menu for next August.

The fifth edition of the race will set off from its second foreign Grand Départ in Switzerland and riders will tackle an individual time trial for the first time since 2024 before a series of challenging hilly stages pack the second half of the nine-day race.

After the 2025 Tour started in Brittany and raced across the centre of France before an Alpine finish in Châtel, the 2026 route is largely focussed on the southeast part of the country following a Swiss Grand Départ.

"Switzerland also allows us to create routes that are great right from the start, with this first stage arriving in Lausanne and the Côte de Saint-François, which is a first finish for puncheurs.

"We created this time trial, but also imagined that there would be competitors like Marlen Reusser who could gain time on Demi Vollering and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and that, as a result, they would have to reveal themselves earlier."

Mont Ventoux follows on stage 7 as the premier test for the GC hopefuls. The Giant of Provence will be tackled from Bédoin, meaning the riders will face 15.7km at 8.8% as another legendary climb is added to Tour de France Femmes history, following La Planche des Belles Filles, the Col du Tourmalet, L'Alpe d'Huez, and the Col de la Madeleine.

