Marianne Vos to contest American cyclo-cross World Cups in October

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) will carry her strong fitness from the recent World Championships and Paris-Roubaix Femmes into the three opening rounds of the Cyclo-cross World Cup held in Waterloo on October 10, Fayetteville on October 13 and Iowa City on October 17.

“It’s an early start to the cross season, but after Paris-Roubaix last weekend, it doesn’t seem like a big step to get back into the field," Vos said.

"I don’t have high expectations right away, but I am curious where I stand, coming straight from the road season."

Vos recently finished second to Elisa Balsamo (Valcar Travel & Service) at the UCI Road World Championships at the end of September followed with another second place to Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) at the first edition held of the Paris-Roubaix Femmes last weekend.

Cyclo-cross World Champion Lucinda Brand, who also races for Trek-Segaredo's road team, opted to skip Paris-Roubaix Femmes in order to focus on the start of cyclo-cross. She also stated that the opening rounds of the World Cup held in the US were important races to gain points toward optimal start spots in races later in the season.

Vos is a former seven-time world champion of cyclo-cross and will target the 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships held on January 29-30 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

She said that competing in the corresponding World Cup held in Fayetteville on October 13 would be a good opportunity to preview the Worlds event.

“The second World Cup is in Fayetteville, where the World Championships are also held at the end of January, so that is nice.," Vos said, who plans of taking a break after the three opening World Cups in the US, before resuming racing in December in Europe.

"I’m glad the team supports me so I can start the cross season. After the World Cups in America, there will be a break and in December I will resume racing.”