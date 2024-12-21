Magnus White Cyclist Safety Act introduced in US to protect vulnerable road users

Magnus White racing the Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville in 2022
Magnus White racing the Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

This week US Congressman Joe Neguse, who represents Colorado, introduced the Magnus White Cyclist Safety Act of 2024 (H.R. 10347), legislation designed to protect vulnerable road users, including bicyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists, road workers in construction zones and many others. The bill calls for the integration of advanced automatic emergency braking (AEB) technology in new vehicles for enhanced safety.

The federal bill was named in honor of 17-year-old Magnus White, a US 17-18 men's junior cyclocross national champion and rising star in mountain biking who was killed in July 2023 when a driver of a car struck him from behind while the teenager was on a training rider near his home in Colorado. 

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

