Magnus Sheffield extends with Ineos Grenadiers until 2026

Magnus Sheffield has extended his contract with Ineos Grenadiers and will remain part of the British team until at least 2026.

The Young American has made a great start to 2024 with second at the Volta ao Algarve individual time trial behind Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and can now settle into the rest of the season with his future assured.

Sheffield’s contract was set to end after 2024, but he remains part of Ineos’ project to invest in youth after joining from Rally Cycling as an 18-year-old in 2020.

“Growing up it was a big goal of mine to join this team, with riders that I looked up to, and who were role models for me, so just to be a part of it is a massive accomplishment. And I'm really excited to be part of its future for the coming years," said Sheffield in a team press release.

“The opportunity to be in this environment which has been incredibly supportive - both on and off the bike - is a real privilege and I see it as the perfect place for the next chapter of my career."

He is one of six riders aged under 23 in the Ineos Grenadiers' squad, alongside the likes of Josh Tarling (20), Leo Hayter (22), Michael Leonard (19) Theodor Storm (18) and AJ August (18).

Sheffield has impressed an all-round talent with wins at De Brabantse Pijl, the Tour of Denmark and Ruta del Sol, but is dreaming of taking a first WorldTour victory in 2024.

“This year is important to me with the Olympic Games in Paris, which is a big goal of mine especially ahead of my home Games in LA in 2028,” Sheffield said.

“Another goal this year is to win my first WorldTour race, as well as a stage race, and I would really like to go for one of the Monuments or one of the big Classics, there’s so much to aim for!”

He makes up part of a strong Ineos Grenadiers squad for this Saturday’s Strade Bianche alongside defending champion Tom Pidcock and former two-time winner in Tuscany, Michał Kwiatkowski.

The rest of his season is provisionally down to continue with an Italian theme, at Tirreno-Adriatico and the Giro d’Italia, where he will ride in support of Geraint Thomas’s GC bid.

“Magnus has clearly demonstrated, in his brief career so far, that he’s an enormous talent. He’s delivered some outstanding performances on the bike and has huge scope to grow,” said INEOS Grenadiers CEO John Allert.

“That promise is coupled with an attitude and demeanour off the bike that makes him a very impressive young professional.

“The Grenadiers are focused on developing some of the world’s best talent and Magnus is an example of our commitment to that objective. We’re very excited about the career he has ahead and supporting him in achieving the big ambitions that he has set for himself.”