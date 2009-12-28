Luxembourg licence for Sørensen

Chris Anker Sørensen (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Chris Anker Sørensen will be riding under a licence issued by the Luxembourg Cycling Federation in the coming season, after he moved from Denmark to Luxembourg.,

The young Dane intends to make his home there for several years, according to the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet. He is closer to the team's service centre and the hilly terrain offers good training, as well as training partners Andy and Fränk Schleck, Lars Bak and Martin Mortensen.

Sørensen had previously ridden under a Danish licence, as the Danish Cycling Union had for years issued licences to all riders of Danish nationality, no matter where there residence was. The International Cycling Union has put a stop to this, however. Under UCI regulations, riders must hold a licence from the country in which they have their legal residence, not their country of nationality.

The 26-year-old, who is going into his fourth year with Saxo Bank, won the Japan Cup in October for his only victory of the year.