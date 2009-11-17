Sørensen episode exposes whereabouts difficulties

Chris Anker Sørensen (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Chris Anker Sørensen's warning for missing a doping control “just shows how difficult the system is,” according to Saxo Bank Sport Director Kim Andersen.

Right after the Tour de France, Sørensen rode a race in Kjellerup. Family and friends surprised him with a party after the race, and after having a few beers, the rider decided to spend the night there, rather than at his parents' house, as planned. However, he had given his parents' address in his “whereabouts” filing, and Anti Doping Danmark showed up the following morning. Since Sørensen was not where he said he would be, he was given a warning.

Andersen said the team was not worried about it. “It was just unfortunate,” he told spn.dk. "It just shows how difficult the system is. You have to really be careful with it. I think that Chris tells it to show that it can be almost hopeless.

"Such a warning has nothing whatsoever to do with drug use, and Chris is very attentive about is whereabouts," he added.

The team accepts and respects the whereabouts rules, but find them difficult for the cyclists. "It is very confusing. You have no privacy as a cyclist. I think it is good that Chris stands up with the story to show how difficult it can be. It is almost impossible not to get a warning one time or another,“ according to Andersen.

