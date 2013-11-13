Luke Fetch joins Huon-Genesys for 2014

Image 1 of 5 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) wins stage 6 of the Tour of the Great South Coast (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 5 Joe Cooper (Huon-Genesys) drives the peloton. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 5 Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys) blazes the Rottnest TT, takes stage and race lead at Tour de Perth (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 5 Joe Cooper (Huon-Genesys) celebrates his solo victory in Metung at the 2013 Tour of Gippsland (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 5 Joseph Cooper (Huon-Genesys) celebrates his win (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

The reigning Subaru National Road Series (NRS) Champions for 2013 have announced one final addition alongside their soon to be finalised returning riders for 2014. Aside the five new riders already announced, Huon-Genesys have signed Luke Fetch from Seight Test Team.

Having just missed out on a contract with Genesys in the past, Fetch is relieved that his two NRS wins at the Tour of the Great South Coast have managed to get him across the line. Having dabbled in both MTB and road racing for many years, Fetch made the decision earlier this year to focus solely on skinny tyres and it appears that the decision has paid off.

"It's definitely satisfying to finally be a part of the Genesys squad," Fetch explained. "It's been the benchmark NRS team for years now and I've been super motivated to earn a spot on the team. I will not be wasting the opportunity that's for sure!

"I changed a lot of things earlier in the year; the way I was training, how I approached races and focusing on the road and it's really payed off."

As is a common theme with the Genesys team, Fetch is hoping to develop above and beyond the NRS in years to come.

"For 2014 I really want to step it up a level," he added. "I'll be 100% committed to the team in achieving results and if the chance presents itself I'd like to aim for high GC results in tours and try to win some NRS and UCI races."

Having watched from the side of the road as Nathan Haas sealed victory at the Herald Sun Tour racing up Arthurs Seat in 2011, Fetch has those exploits imprinted in the back of his mind and he envisages racing up his local climb next year.

"A big goal also would be to race the Herald Sun Tour next year as it goes up Arthurs Seat which is about 3 kilometres from my home," he added. "Having the local crew heckle and cheer you in a home-town tour would be a great experience!"

One of the returning riders confirmed for Huon-Genesys is the reigning New Zealand time trial champion Joe Cooper who has taken two solo stage wins in the NRS this season, as well as winning the opening time trial and the overall title at the Tour de Perth.

"My first season with Genesys has been ‘off-chops' good!" Cooper exclaimed. "I could not have kicked off a new beginning any better than I did by winning the NZ TT Champs. To then keep on being victorious in a number of time trials after that throughout the year is an amazing feeling."

All too familiar with the end of season scramble common to cyclists without an assured job for the following season, Cooper is relieved to be on board a steady ship having previously been left high and dry after the folding of Pure Black Racing.

"Everything is just sorted now and my levels of stress are well down compared to other years," he added.

Cooper's success has not gone unnoticed with Drapac Cycling seeking the signature of the 27-year-old as they go about their return to professional continental levels. Cooper, however, chose to forego immediate opportunities as he takes a longer term approach to hopefully reach the WorldTour.

"I chose to stay at Genesys in the hope I can follow in the footsteps of Nathan Earle and step up to the pro ranks with another year of solid results," he said.

Huon-Genesys had a late finish to their season after signing out at the Tour of Southland where the team finished second overall with new signing Taylor Gunman, as well as taking four stage wins and the overall team classification.

The team will begin their 2014 campaign with a training camp in Launceston, Tasmania, at the beginning of December.