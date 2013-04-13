Lövkvist out with fracture, Hoogerland returns

Image 1 of 4 Thomas Lövkvist (IAM Cycling) wins the Tour Med (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Thomas Lovkvist (IAM Cycling) digs deep up the final climb of Mount Faron (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium to receive the King of the Mountains prize. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)

Thomas Lövkvist of IAM Cycling has joined the list of riders injured whilst training. The Swedish rider underwent surgery for a fractured finger and will be out about six weeks. But there was good news for one injured rider, as Vacansoleil's Johnny Hoogerland is expected to return to racing at the Tour de Romandie the end of this month.

Lövkvist ran into a car door and suffered an open fracture of the left index finger, the team announced. He underwent surgery Thursday evening in Geneva. The injury knocks him out of the remaining Spring Classics, as well as Romandie.

“Though both he and the IAM Cycling team will be sorry he will not be able to contribute to these races, Löfkvist will be able to begin rehabilitation and rebuilding his form soon. He is expected to be able to continue with his provisional racing schedule,” the team press release said.

Hoogerland was training for the Tour de Mediterranean in Spain in early February when when a car turned out in front of him, and he had no chance to avoid hitting it. He suffered spinal fractures and five broken ribs, along with a bruised kidney.

He was not expected to return to racing until May, but things are going so well he can return earlier. “His recovery is going well and so Hoogerland one of the eight designated riders Romandie," a spokesman told De Telegraaf. The Tour de Romandie is held from April 23-28.