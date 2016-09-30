LottoNL-Jumbo and Dimension Data suffer attempted burglaries at Eneco Tour

Steven Kruijswijk's Bianchi Specialissima for the Alpe di Siusi time trial in which he placed second (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Dutch media has reported that both the LottoNL-Jumbo and Dimension Data teams suffered attempted break-ins during the Eneco Tour.

LottoNL-Jumbo confirmed to Cyclingnews that thieves had tried to break into their truck, where all the team’s bike and equipment is kept. The incident occurred on the evening of Thursday, 22 September while they were staying at the NH Hotel in the south of Maastricht. Fortunately for the team, the would-be thieves were unable to break the locks on the truck and left empty-handed.

Dimension Data were staying at the same hotel, according to the 1limburg.nl website, and the thieves also tried their luck with the team’s truck but, again, left with nothing.

Travelling around with thousands of Euros worth of equipment, cycling teams and riders are no strangers to burglary attempts. Last season, Sonny Colbrelli’s team issue bike was stolen from his garage. At the 2013 World Championships in Florence, the Danish team had 30 bikes and 50 sets of wheels taken by thieves, the Russian squad also suffered a theft.

A few months later, at the start of the following season Cannondale had €100,000 worth of equipment taken from their service course and this season Cult Energy had to leave the Tour de Haut Var after their bikes were taken.