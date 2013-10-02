Thieves strike again in Florence

Image 1 of 4 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) wins the junior women's world championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Junior women's world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) sets the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bicycle thieves have struck the UCI Road World Championships again, this time breaking into a van belonging to the Danish Cycling Union after the conclusion of the championships. Previously thieves had left the Russian team scrambling to find replacement bikes before the elite men’s road race, this time the ladri di bicicletta stole bicycles and wheels the majority of which belonged to junior Danish cyclists who have to purchase their own equipment.

The Danish Cycling Union issued a press release saying they had taken all precautions possible to prevent the theft of their equipment from a team van the evening after the men's road race.

"We had taken all the precautions we could. We had backed a car close up against the back door of the van, there were cameras and a night porter at the hotel," the statement said. "But as has been the case with similar thefts in the cycling world, they will do anything to get in."

The theft brings a sour note to what was Denmark’s most successful world championships ever with four medals, including gold in the U19 woman’s road race. The newly crowned World Junior Champion, Amalie Dideriksen, was especially disappointed not to be able to simply enjoy her victory.

"It is very frustrating not to be able to enjoy this gold medal," said Dideriksen. "Now I am worried about how I will purchase my new equipment."

Senior Danish cyclist, Alex Rasmussen (Garmin Sharp) took to twitter to voice his frustrations saying something needed to be done to combat the organized crime responsible:

"There must be something done to tackle this form of organized crime. About thirty bikes and fifty pairs of wheels stolen, especially from young riders who have to pay their material themselves. Outrageous!"