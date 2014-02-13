Cannondale have €100,000 worth of equipment stolen

Image 1 of 2 Ivan Basso lead team two (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 2 Peter Sagan in full flight on the track (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling)

Cannondale Pro Cycling have had bikes worth €100,000 stolen from their base in Sesto al Reghena, Italy.

According to a report in the Italian newspaper Messaggero Veneto thieves got away with several frames and other bike components. Among them were frames belonging to the team’s leaders Peter Sagan and Ivan Basso.

Sagan is due to race at the Tour of Oman, which begins on Tuesday 18 February. Cannondale also have a team out at the Tour of Qatar, this week.

The staff is currently completing an inventory to assess the extent of losses. There is an ongoing investigation into the theft.

Cyclingnews contacted the team, but received no response.

