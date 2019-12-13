Lotto Soudal change up kit for 2020

Lotto Soudal were the next in a series of teams to roll out their 2020 jersey designs on Friday, revealing a kit with a new black panel across the arms and upper chest.

As in 2019, the Lotto Soudal Ladies team have a similar design, with Lotto atop Soudal, while the men's WorldTour team has the logos reversed and incorporate a red bar above Soudal on a white chest panel.

The Belgian team are rebuilding in 2020 after losing star riders Tiesj Benoot (Sunweb), Victor Campenaerts (NTT) and Jens Keukeleire to EF Education First.

The addition of Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) will more than make up for the loss as the team look to make more of an impact in the cobbled Classics.