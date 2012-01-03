Trending

Lotto-Belisol releases more 2012 kit pictures

Blue, white and red for Greipel, Van den Broeck & co.

Andre Greipel

(Image credit: Kristof Ramon)
Jurgen Roelandts

(Image credit: Kristof Ramon)
Jurgen Roelandts

(Image credit: Kristof Ramon)
Jurgen Van den Broeck

(Image credit: Kristof Ramon)
Jelle Vanendert

(Image credit: Kristof Ramon)

Belgian team Lotto-Belisol has released more pictures of its riders wearing the 2012 official team kit. The World Tour team will be racing in dark blue and white colours with the name of its main sponsor Lotto painted red.

André Greipel, Jurgen Roelandts, Jurgen Van den Broeck and Jelle Vanendert are posing wearing the new apparel, descibed as "a coherent and sober style, dynamic, exuding class and expertise."

The new outfit was already made public in November last year when neo-pro Tosh Van der Sande was given the honours of providing a preview.

Lotto-Belisol is the second Belgian World Tour team after Omega Pharma and Lotto split at the end of last season, Omega Pharma now having merged with Quick Step. The team will make its first race appearance at the Tour Down Under from January 15-22, where top man Greipel is likely to chase sprint victory.
 