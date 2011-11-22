Lotto-Belisol reveals 2012 kit

Neo-pro Tosh Van der Sande models the kit for Lotto-Belisol's 2012 season. (Image credit: Lotto-Belisol)

The new Lotto-Belisol team, formed from the Omega Pharma-Lotto squad, has revealed its kit for the 2012 season, described in a team press release as "a coherent and sober style, dynamic, exuding class and expertise."

The design is a collaboration between Els De Dier and Ruben Andries from the National Lottery plus designers from team clothing sponsor Vermarc.

The Belgian squad, recently granted a three-year WorldTour licence by the UCI, will be comprised of 27 riders, featuring 16 members of Omega Pharma-Lotto, including Andre Greipel, Jurgen Van den Broeck and Jelle Vanendert, new additions such as Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad), Greg Henderson (Sky), and Iran's Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team) plus six neo-pros including 2011 Omega Pharma-Lotto stagiaire Tosh Van der Sande.

Lotto-Belisol full roster for 2012:

Lars Bak (Den), Gaëtan Bille (Bel), Brian Bulgac (Ned), Sander Cordeel (Bel), Bart De Clercq (Bel), Francis De Greef (Bel), Jens Debusschere (Bel), Kenny Dehaes (Bel), Gert Dockx (Bel), André Greipel (Ger), Adam Hansen (Aus), Greg Henderson (NZl), Olivier Kaisen (Bel), Maarten Neyens (Bel), Vicente Reynes (Spa), Frederique Robert (Bel), Jürgen Roelandts (Bel), Marcel Sieberg (Ger), Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI), Jurgen Van de Walle (Bel), Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel), Tosh Van der Sande (Bel), Joost van Leijen (Ned), Dennis Vanendert (Bel), Jelle Vanendert (Bel), Jonas Vangenechten (Bel), Frederik Willems (Bel)