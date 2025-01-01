Lotto and Israel-Premier Tech decline Paris-Nice invites amid hunt for UCI points and promotion back to WorldTour

22 teams announced for 83rd edition of the Race to the Sun, with Tudor, TotalEnergies and Uno-X Mobility announced receiving invites

Israel-Premier Tech&#039;s Jakob Fuglsang and Lotto&#039;s Arnaud De Lie race alongside each other at the Tour de France
Israel-Premier Tech's Jakob Fuglsang and Lotto's Arnaud De Lie race alongside each other at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotto and Israel-Premier Tech have declined their invitations to race at Paris-Nice in 2025, race organisers announced on Tuesday, with both of the top-ranked ProTeams teams highly focused on earning a return to the WorldTour.

2025 will bring the final season of the current three-year WorldTour promotion and relegation cycle to a close, with teams already carefully curating their calendars to ensure they score efficiently. 

