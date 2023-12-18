Lorenzo Milesi cleared to depart Team dsm-firmenich with transfer imminent this week

Lorenzo Milesi will wear blue in 2024, but most likely for Movistar rather than Team dsm-firmenich, where he had a contract through 2025 until today. An agreement was confirmed for a rider transfer by Team dsm, with the reigning U23 individual time trial World Champion moving on immediately.

Team dsm-firmenich announced that Milesi would transfer for “the 2024 season onwards” to a new team, though that team was not named. Several news media have reported that the 21-year-old Italian would land with Movistar, who are expected to make their own announcement later this week, ahead of a formal team presentation on Thursday, which would complete their 30-man roster.

“We were approached by another team who had interests in a rider with his capacity, which we then discussed with Lorenzo. He was open to considering the move and then started to discuss things with the new team,” Rudi Kemna, head coach of Team dsm-firmenich, said in a team statement Monday.

“From thereon, all parties were able to openly communicate about proceedings together and come to an agreement in a good way, in the end coming to a textbook transfer.”

The ‘textbook transfer’ seemed to be a reference to recent turmoil at Bora-Hansgrohe regarding a possible transfer of Cian Uijtdebroeks to Jumbo-Visma, the deal yet to be approved by the UCI. The sports agents for Uijtdebroeks claimed the agreement between the rider and Bora-Hansgrohe had been terminated on December 1, 2023.

Milesi earned the U23 rainbow jersey in Stirling with a dazzling performance on the hilly second section of the 36km course. He had turned pro earlier in the season, having moved from the Team DSM development squad, where he won a stage at the 2022 Tour de l'Avenir.

“I’ve had a good few years with a great team, staff and teammates here at Team dsm-firmenich and had the opportunity to turn professional with them. It also would have been nice to complete the full term of my contract with Team dsm-firmenich,” Milesi confirmed in a formal statement.

“When the opportunity then came to move to another team, though, everyone involved had really good conversations, and we came to a nice agreement together. I’m looking forward to what’s next and wish everyone at Team dsm-firmenich the best for the future.”

That future could already be underway, as Milesi was not seen at the recent Team dsm-Firmenich camp. Movistar will hold their 2024 presentation for both men’s and women’s pro teams on December 21 from the Telefónica district headquarters in Madrid. That event will be streamed on the team’s YouTube channel.

“Lorenzo is a good rider who has worked well with us, and we’ve come through a lot together, so it would have been nice for both Lorenzo and us if we continued,” Kemna said.

“We look back fondly on our time together with Lorenzo and wish him all the best for next season and the coming years, while as a team, we are happy with the direction we are heading in for 2024 and beyond and the opportunities this brings us now with an extra spot available for 2025 where we can specifically strengthen our roster.”

The absence of Milesi on DSM for next year leaves the squad with 28 riders. Racing as Team dsm-firmenich PostNL next year, the squad recently signed sprinter Fabio Jakobsen to a three-year contract.