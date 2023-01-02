Lorena Wiebes debuts in SD Worx training kit at GP Sven Nys

Lorena Wiebes made her long-awaited debut with SD Worx while racing GP Sven Nys in Baal on Sunday, January 1.

After completing her two-and-half-year tenure with Team DSM at the end of 2022, the Dutch sprinter rang in the new year wearing the SD Worx team training kit as she continues her endeavours in cyclocross in preparation for the road season in 2023.

"Lorena Wiebes made her debut for Team SD Worx in the GP Sven Nys today. She rode in our training kit. The CX was good preparation for the upcoming season. Lorena finished 36th. Next up: team training camp in Spain. Let’s go!" SD Worx wrote in a post on social media.

SD Worx confirmed that they would reveal their all-new kit design on January 5, and so in the meantime, all of their riders are training and racing in the training version of their kit.

Wiebes had competed in two other cyclocross races at Kiremko Nacht van Woerden on October 25 and Superprestige Niel - Jaarmarktcross on November 11. She lined up in Baal, wearing the SD Worx training kit for the first time on January 1.

The kit showcases splashes of pink and purple with an accent of yellow across the left shoulder that fades to a white down one sleeve.

Wiebes' transfer from Team DSM to SD Worx is one of the most significant changes to the team in 2023. With 23 wins in 2022, including two stage wins at the Tour de France Femmes, Wiebes is arguably the best sprinter in the women's peloton.

Bringing her into the roster will give SD Worx a fast finisher to rely on throughout the entire Women's WorldTour.