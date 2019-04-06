Bernard Hinault endorses new Look e-765 Optimum e-road bike

Image 1 of 6 Look's new e-765 Optimum e-road bike was designed in collaboration with five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault (Image credit: Look Cycle) Image 2 of 6 The 3D Wave seat-stays help dampen road shock while also helping rear-wheel traction (Image credit: Look Cycle) Image 3 of 6 Five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault helped to design the new Look e-765 Optimum e-bike (Image credit: Look Cycle) Image 4 of 6 Bernard Hinault relives his glory days on the Look e-765 Optimum e-road bike (Image credit: Look Cycle) Image 5 of 6 Where are you, Greg? (Image credit: Look Cycle) Image 6 of 6 The downtube-mounted motor and battery pack is removable in case you want to use the bike without the weight of electrical assistance (Image credit: Look Cycle)

French bicycle and components manufacturer Look have announced a new carbon-framed e-bike – the e765 Optimum – with a design that has enjoyed the input and expertise of none other than five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault.

"When the Look team first spoke to me of their desire to develop an electric road bike made of carbon, I must say that I was surprised," Hinault said. "However, the time spent engaging in the design process alongside the engineers, and in particular the first few pedal strokes on the e-765 Optimum, convinced me immediately.

"It is a genuine revolution for any cyclist," he continued. "I would never have believed they could retain all of the sensations of a 100 per cent muscle-driven bike. It has become my benchmark bike."

Hinault won the Tour de France in 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982 and 1985. His connection with Look goes way back to the early 1980s, when the Frenchman started using the company's clipless pedals, which were revolutionary at the time.

Now, Hinault's joined the e-bike revolution, which seems to be gathering pace, with Italian marque Colnago also having recently announced the launch of their own carbon E64 e-bike, based on the design of their C64 frame.

Look have partnered with German experts Fazua for the new e-765 Optimum's motor and battery, which is a combined 4.6kg unit that fits into the specially designed down-tube.

An accompanying Fazua app also allows you to monitor your battery level, and turns your smartphone into a bike computer, showing speed and GPS navigation functions.

Two models of the disc-braked-equipped bike are already available in Europe: one equipped with Shimano Ultegra Di2, costing €7,699, and one with an Ultegra mechanical groupset, at €6,499. Announcements about availability and pricing in the rest of the world will be made available soon.

"We are incredibly proud to launch the e-765 Optimum with French cycling legend Bernard Hinault," said Look Bike Product Manager Frederic Caron. "When we decided to enter the e-road market, we wanted to blend the convenience and practicality of electronic assistance with our unrivalled carbon expertise, and the result is the e-765.

"We have sought to preserve the performance DNA that comes at the core of every Look road bike while building in comfort and Fazua's excellent battery and motor system. And, by working with Bernard to optimise the design of the bike, we have been successful in producing an e-road bike that will meet the needs of even the keenest rider."

And should Hinault start to enjoy the electrical assistance of the new bike a little too much, perhaps he'll need to consider changing his name – to Bernard E-nault.