LOOK unveils flagship 695

This is the new LOOK 695 flagship model that will be raced by the Cofidis team at the Tour de France, unveiled at Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours on Tuesday.

Like the 596 time trial bike it features a hugely oversized bottom bracket, dubbed BB65, which can only be used with the Zed2 integrated crankset that's supplied as part of the i-pack, LOOK's full chassis package.

The frame is claimed to weigh just 900g and in like-for-like comparison with rivals' frames also fitted with post, stem and cranks, LOOK say the 695 is lighter than all but the Scott Addict R1.

The 695 is available in two stiffness options. The 695SR is extra-stiff for pro-level racing and the regular 695 has 15% greater compliance for a smoother ride. Ignore the 695SL logos on the chainstay - they're pre-production and won't be used.

The 695 i-pack will be available in France from mid-July and internationally from September. The French price will be €3799.