Look 1985 La Vie Claire colours reimagined for Paris-Roubaix

Three and a half decades later, this LOOK kit still looks great

To celebrate the iconic 1985 Look colours, Delko will take on Paris-Roubaix in a stunning revival kit, which is a near-exact replica of the La Vie Claire kit ridden in 1985.

Most cycling fans are familiar with Look’s Mondrian-inspired logo. In 1985, the brand’s clipless pedals finally made a peloton impact, with Bernard Hinault winning both the Tour de France and Giro D’Italia on them.

To celebrate their sponsors, the Delko team will wear this commemorative Look 1985 jerseys and bib shorts, which blend contemporary performance fabrics with a delightfully retro aesthetic. It will easily be the most noticeable kit during the 2021 Paris-Roubaix.

Produced by Marcello Bergama, the kit has official Look approval, and Federico Musi, CEO of Look recognises the occasion. “We are very proud of our strong racing heritage at Look and the achievements of French riders and teams that we have been able to work with over the years. It’s a special moment for us to see the 1985 design ride again with Team Delko.”

Philippe Lannes, manager at Delko, realises the significance of racing in Look’s iconic colourway. “We are very proud that Look is letting us wear its iconic colours on one of the most beautiful one-day races that is Paris-Roubaix, joining the legendary teams and racers who have shaped the history of professional cycling, 36 years later."

The Look 1985 kit will be available to cycle fans as a limited edition production run of 50 sets. Pricing is surprisingly reasonable at €89 for the jersey and €99 for the bib shorts so if you fancy one of these kits for yourself you will need to be quick.

Continuing the Look heritage at this year's Paris-Roubaix, Delko will be rolling on the brand’s 785 Huez RS Pro Team disc brake bike. Riders will be clipping into Keo Blade carbon-ceramic pedals and spinning Corima wheels.

Delko has opted for SRAM’s Red eTap AXS groupset for the gruelling race, with riders settling on Selle Italia saddles. Ride comfort is a significant issue at the Paris-Roubaix. There is no avoiding the suffering over the cobbled sections, only reducing it, and facilitating the best possible terrain absorption for Delko riders across the cobble sectors, their 785 Huez RS Pro Team disc brake frames features a carbon-fibre layup that minimises vibration.

To add to this and fight against punctures, the team has selected Schwalbe tyres to provide secure traction and casing integrity on those technical pave sections.