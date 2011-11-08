Longo's case heard by French Federation

Jeannie Longo and her husband Patrice Ciprelli (Image credit: AFP)

Multiple French champion Jeannie Longo's doping case was heard today by the disciplinary committee of the French Cycling Federation (FFC), where her lawyers argued that the French Anti-doping Agency (AFLD) was in error for classifying her failure to provide whereabouts for out-of-control testing a doping violation.

Longo was not present at the proceedings, but was represented by her attorneys Pierre Albert and Burno Ravaz. They argued that the doping case was itself not legal because Longo was no longer in the testing pool when the AFLD expected to receive her whereabouts information.

"Jeannie Longo was included in the target group on March 14, 2008," the attorneys stated. "At that point she had been in the testing pool for two years and two months, but never again."

Their case points out that athletes are nominated to the testing pool for a period of one year, and must be renewed annually, but Longo had not been notified in her inclusion in the pool for the period which the AFLD notes the three whereabouts violations - between June 11, 2009 and June 30, 2011.

The FFC disciplinary committee's decision is expected in 10-15 days.