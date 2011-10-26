Suspension lifted for Longo's husband Ciprelli

Jeannie Longo continues to ride in spite of the speculation that surrounds her. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

A French court in Grenoble lifted the suspension of Patrice Ciprelli on Wednesday. Following charges that he had purchased the performance enhancing drug EPO from American Joe Papp, Ciprelli, who is the husband of Jeannie Longo, had been suspended by the French Cycling Federation in mid-September.

The court made the decision in response to Ciprelli's request regarding the case, and it noted that it found serious doubt in the case, according to wielerland.nl. The French Cycling Federation was ordered to pay 500 euros in compensation.

Following the allegations, Longo withdrew herself from the French team for the 2011 UCI Road World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.