Can Marianne Vos deny Lotte Kopecky a historic Tour of Flanders hat-trick?

By James Moultrie
published

Dutch icon eyes second title at De Ronde 11 years after taking her first in 2013

Marianne Vos celebrates securing her 250th career road win at the 2024 'Dwars Door Vlaanderen'
Marianne Vos celebrates securing her 250th career road win at the 2024 'Dwars Door Vlaanderen' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) is aiming for a second Tour of Flanders title this Sunday, some 11 years after she took her first as a 25-year-old World Champion in Oudenaarde in 2013. And it’s current World Champion Lotte Kopecky’s dominance that Vos has unsettled since her return to top form after multiple iliac artery surgeries last year.

The Belgian looked set to headline the Flemish races again after her career-best season in 2023, but Vos’ refound power on the cobbles is yet to be dealt with by the best team in women’s cycling, SD Worx-Protime.

