Long journey back to winning ways for Lotta Henttala at Vuelta a Burgos Féminas

By
published

Finnish sprinter takes first victory in five years on stage 1 of the Spanish Women's WorldTour stage race

BURGOS SPAIN MAY 16 Stage winner Lotta Henttala of Finland and Team EF EducationCannondale R celebrates the victory with her teammate Noemi Ruegg of Switzerland L after the 9th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024 Stage 1 a 123km stage from Villagonzalo Pedernales to Burgos UCIWWT on May 16 2024 in Burgos Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
An emotional Lotta Hentalla (EF Education-Cannondale) being congratulated by teammate Noemi Ruegg after winning La Vuelta Burgos Feminas stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Lotta Henttala (EF Education-Cannondale) crossed the finish line of stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, having just passed late attacker Carina Schrempf (Fenix-Deceuninck), she raised her left arm and started celebrating wildly. It then wasn't long till she was swarmed by hugging teammates and crying tears of joy – this was her first victory in over five years.

“We went to the day with ‘let’s see how I feel’, and if I feel okay, we can try to sprint because it’s been quite a long journey to come back. I had a baby a few years ago, and then I had long COVID but I’ve started to feel better month by month,” Henttala said in the race organisation’s post-race interview, filmed by ProCycling Women.

