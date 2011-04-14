Locals throw tacks on Amstel Gold Race parcours

Scenery along the 43rd Amstel Gold Race – Holland's 257.4-kilometre Classic running Sunday, April 20 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dutch police have launched an investigation after finding tacks on the route of Sunday's Amstel Gold Race in Limburg, Netherlands. The parcours located around the city of Maastricht has been the target of one or several "local residents", according to De Telegraaf, protesting against the "nuisance" that cyclists bring to their homes.

On Wednesday, as Rabobank's Robert Gesink was riding the last 100 kilometres of the first of the Ardennes Classics, a police officer informed team manager Frans Maassen soon after the Eyserbosweg that he should watch out for tacks lying on the road on the Fromberg.

Police investigators are taking the matter seriously, as several leisure cyclists already reported similar sabotage last week and road signs of the permanent route of the cycling classics disappeared a few months ago. Authorities have announced more controls and severe punishments for those responsible.

"Local communities and the police are investigating the incidents. They are handling this in a satisfying way," said Amstel Gold Race organiser Leo van Vliet.