Juan Jose Lobato signs for LottoNL-Jumbo

Image 1 of 5 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Juan José Lobato (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Juan Jose Lobato waves to the crowd (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Juan Jose Lobato holding a hashtag that roughly translates as 'Relief on wheels' (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 5 of 5 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Juan José Lobato will ride for LottoNL-Jumbo in 2017 after signing a two-year deal with the Dutch squad. The 27-year-old Spaniard has spent the past three seasons at Movistar and has claimed four victories thus far in 2016.

"I'm really happy to join Team LottoNL-Jumbo for the next two seasons," Lobato said in a statement issued by the team on Monday. "I felt that I needed a change for 2017 and to sign for a Dutch Team is important in the development of my skills in the sprints and classics. If you want to be a big sprinter and a big rider in one-day races then joining team LottoNL-Jumbo makes perfect sense."

Lobato placed 4th at Milan-San Remo in 2014 and was a strong performer in last year's windswept edition of Gent-Wevelgem, eventually placing 13th. He arrives at a LottoNL-Jumbo squad that already boasts two up and coming fast men in Dylan Groenewegen and Moreno Hofland.

"Everyone sees that Team LottoNL-Jumbo is working well with overall riders like Steven Kruijswijk, but they are also doing a fantastic job with young and fast talents like Dylan Groenewegen. That helped in my decision to sign for this team. I want to learn from the trainers and grow in the team's structure," Lobato said.

Since turning professional with Andalucia in 2011 – he went on to race for Euskaltel in 2013 – Lobato has carved out a niche for himself as a redoubtable finisher in an uphill sprint, as he demonstrated in winning at Hatta Dam at this year's Dubai Tour.

"Lobato is a strong addition in our plan towards 2018," said LottoNL-Jumbo technical director Nico Verhoeven. "He is a decent rider uphill and in tough finishes. He's able to compete for the victories, especially when the finishes are slightly uphill."

LottoNL-Jumbo have already confirmed that stage race leaders Steven Kruijswijk and Robert Gesink will remain at the team in 2017.