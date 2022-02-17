Lizzy Banks forced to delay season start due to Covid-19

Lizzy Banks has been forced to delay her debut with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19. Banks is experiencing mild symptoms from the virus and is self-isolating in Calpe, Spain.

"Lizzy Banks will not start the Volta Comunitat Valenciana after a positive COVID-19 test. She is isolating in her hotel room in Calpe and will follow the guidelines set by the Spanish Health Authority. Banks is currently showing minor symptoms," confirmed EF Education-TIBCO-SVB.

Banks was meant to join the team at the season opener, Setmana Ciclista Valenciana held from February 17-20, but has been replaced by teammate Emily Newsom, who will race alongside Lauren Stephens, Omer Shapira, Veronica Ewers, Kathrin Hammes, Sara Poidevin and Emma Langley.

Banks signed a two-year contract with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB that will take her through 2023. She recently joined her new team at an opening training camp held in Calpe that just ended on Monday.

She spent last year racing with Ceratizit-WNT, however, her season was cut short after sustaining a head injury in a crash at Strade Bianche in March. A severe concussion left her unable to compete and she placed a priority on recovery.

"Not the best way to start my season ... someone somewhere really doesn't want me to race my bike. Not gonna lie, it's pretty rubbish but I'll be fine (thanks vaccinations) & will be back soon. Wishing the best of luck to @EF_TIBCO_SVB for the race," Banks wrote in a post on Twitter.

Banks is one of the team's most exciting new signings for 2022. She turned professional in 2018 with UnitedHealthcare, she then joined Bigla turned Equipe Paule Ka for 2019 and 2020.

Since turning professional, Banks has had much success securing two stage wins at Giro d'Italia Donne in 2019 and 2020, and second place at the 2020 GP de Plouay-Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT.