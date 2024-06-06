Lizzie Deignan takes Tour of Britain Women mountains jersey on stage 1

British veteran enjoyed support and landscapes on Welsh roads

Lizzie Deignan racing with the British team at Tour of Britain
Lizzie Deignan (right) racing with the British team at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SW Pix/Alex Whitehead)

Racing as part of a strong British national team that brought together riders from four different Women's WorldTeams, Lizzie Deignan finished fourth on stage 1 of the Tour of Britain Women – but Deignan still went onto the podium in Llandudno as she had taken the most mountain points and will wear the blue QOM jersey on stage 2 around Wrexham.

"It was totally made up in the moment. I was in a really good position over both climbs and thought 'if I'm there, I might as well'," said Deignan.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.