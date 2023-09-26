Liv announces the 2024 Devote: Racier with a geometry-altering flip chip

Liv has updated its Devote gravel bike, with a longer top tube and shorter head tube as part of a more aggressive geometry.

Liv says that the needs of gravel riders are evolving, as riders look for enhanced capabilities for everything from gravel racing to backcountry riding and claims that its redefined geometry “increases traction and stability and allows more control at speed and on descents”.

There are three model ranges: the Advanced Pro and Advanced in carbon composite and the alloy Devote. There are new features across the range, with the carbon bikes now getting in-frame storage and all Devote models included a flip clip to alter their geometry.

There are a total of seven different Devote models in the new range: the Devote Advanced Pro; the Devote Advanced 0, 1 and 2; and the Devote 0, 1 and 2.

The 2024 Liv Devote includes a flip chip rear dropout to alter the geometry and tyre clearance (Image credit: Liv Cycling)

All the frames incorporate Liv’s flip chip on the rear dropout, which can be adjusted with a 5mm hex wrench. It allows you to change the wheelbase by 10mm to increase or decrease ride stability. It also alters the rear tyre clearance from 45mm up to 53mm.

Liv recommends the short position for rides that include smoother gravel and tarmac sections and the long position if you’re taking in fast, loose descents and tough climbs off-road.

Two carbon models and an alloy Devote

The 2024 Liv Devote Advanced Pro frameset is aimed at top tier gravel racers. Both the Advanced Pro and Advanced grade frames are made of Giant’s carbon composite, but the Advanced Pro pairs this with an Advanced SL grade fork, rather than the Advanced grade fork used in the Devote Advanced and alloy Devote bikes.

In all cases, there’s an Overdrive steerer which incorporates stainless steel bearings for increased durability.

Carbon framed Devote models include a downtube storage compartment (Image credit: Liv Cycling)

The carbon frames also get a downtube storage compartment, with a waterproof bag to carry ride essentials. The cover can be flipped up or down, allowing you to vary the placement of your water bottle cage.

There is also the usual array of gravel bike mounting points for mudguards and three water bottles, as well as for bags on the top tube and the forks.

D-Fuse components

The Giant Contact AeroLight stem on higher spec bikes allows semi-integrated cable routing (Image credit: Liv Cycling)

As with the Liv Avail endurance road bike launched a couple of weeks ago, the higher specs of the new Devote use Giant’s D-Fuse bars, with the Devote Advanced SL getting a higher spec carbon version in place of the other bikes’ alloy bars. The D-Fuse components have a D-shaped cross-section that Liv says increases deflection and helps to reduce the transmission of surface shocks and vibrations to the rider.

The D-Fuse bars on the carbon framed Devote bikes have a Giant Contact AeroLight alloy stem, as also seen on the new Liv Avail, which delivers front end integration with internal cable/hose routing into the Devote frame and, Liv claims, enhanced aerodynamics.

The Giant Contact D-Fuse seatpost also comes in different grades, with higher spec bikes including the carbon composite version, while the alloy bikes have an alloy version of the seatpost.

You can replace the D-Fuse seatpost with a standard round 30.9mm or 27.2mm seatpost and Liv includes the necessary shims for both on its higher spec models. This opens up the option to fit a dropper seatpost, with the Devote Advanced 1 coming ready-specced with a 75mm or 100mm travel dropper, depending on frame size.

The D-Fuse seatpost can be exchanged for a standard round one or for a dropper post (Image credit: Liv Cycling)

Models and prices

The top spec Devote Advanced Pro is equipped with a SRAM Force AXS Wide 2x groupset (Image credit: Liv Cycling)

The top spec Devote Advanced Pro is priced at £5,599 / $6,500 / €6,499 / AU$8,299. As well as the Advanced SL grade fork, it is equipped with a SRAM Force AXS Wide 2x drivetrain and Giant CXR 1 carbon wheelsystem with Cadex AR 40mm tubeless tyres.

The Liv Devote Advanced 1 is equipped with SRAM Apex XPLR mechanical and a dropper post (Image credit: Liv Cycling)

The Devote Advanced 0 is priced at £3,799 / $4,000 / €4,499 / AU$N/A. Its spec includes a Shimano GRX RX820 2x12-speed groupset, Giant CXR 2 carbon wheelsystem and the same Cadex AR 40mm tyres as the Advanced Pro.

The Devote Advanced 1 is priced at £3,099 / $3,000 / €3,399 / AU$4,199. It gets a SRAM Apex XPLR mechanical 1x12-speed groupset and Giant P-X2 Disc alloy wheels with Maxxis Rambler 45mm tyres, as well as a Post Moderne dropper post with 30mm suspension and 75mm or 100mm travel.

The Devote Advanced 2 is priced at £2,699 / $N/A / €3,199 / AU$3,699. It’s equipped with a Shimano GRX RX820/RX610 2x12-speed groupset with an FSA Omega Modular AGX+ crankset. Wheels are Giant S-X2 alloy and tyres are Maxxis Rambler in 40m width.

The alloy Devote range tops off with the GRX 2x12-speed equipped Devote 0 (Image credit: Liv Cycling)

Stepping down to the alloy range, the Devote 0 is priced at £1,799 / $N/A / €1,999 / AU$N/A. Components include the same mixed Shimano GRX RX820/RX610 groupset and FSA crankset as the Devote Advanced 2, with Giant P-X2 wheels and Maxxis Rambler 40mm tyres.

The Devote 1 is priced at £1,599 / $N/A / €N/A / AU$2,499. It has a Shimano GRX RX400 2x10-speed groupset with an FSA Omega Adventure crankset, Giant S-X2 wheels and Giant CrossCut AT 2 38mm tyres.

Finally, the Devote 2 is priced at £1,299 / $N/A / €N/A / AU$1,899. Spec highlights include a Shimano Sora 2x9 speed drivetrain with FSA Vero Pro crankset, Giant S-X2 alloy wheels and Giant CrossCut AT 2 38mm tyres.

The new 2024 Liv Devote range will be sold in XS, S, M and L sizes, adding an extra, large sized frame to the previous model carbon framed bikes. The majority of models and sizes will be available from October 2023.