New Liv Avail adds tyre clearance and drops weight

The new fifth generation Liv Avail Advanced and Advanced Pro women’s endurance bikes build on the previous generation bike, with lower weights, increased vertical compliance, added pedalling stiffness and a new generation of the carbon D-Fuse seatpost and handlebar. There’s space for 38mm tyres too.

We already reckoned that the previous generation Avail Advanced was one of the best women's road bikes, but Liv says that the new model has added significant enhancements.

First up is the lower weight. Liv says that the complete Advanced Pro frameset: the 855g unpainted size M frame, the fork and other components including the derailleur hangers and headset parts, is now 128.4g lighter (a very precise figure when frame weights can typically vary by around 5%), resulting in a 30.18% increase in stiffness-to-weight.

In the lower spec Advanced frames, the corresponding figures are a claimed 104.9g reduction in weight and a 16.21% improvement in stiffness-to-weight.

Liv also says that the new frames have been engineered to increase vertical compliance and ride comfort, with ultra-thin dropped seatstays and a redesigned fork.

Tyre clearance is now 38mm and Liv supplies a removable mudguard bridge (Image credit: Liv Cycling)

Array of Giant carbon composite components

Tyre clearance is now 38mm and the Avail Advanced series bikes are fitted with 32mm tubeless tyres on Giant wheels. For the Avail Advanced Pro, the wheels are hookless, 36mm deep and 22.4mm wide internally.

D-Fuse carbon bar and stem offer hidden cable routing (Image credit: Liv Cycling)

Liv says that the D-Fuse carbon bars have been designed to suit women’s grip, with an eight-degree flare to add leverage when sprinting and climbing and that they’re 40% more compliant than the previous generation D-Fuse bars or round bars.

There are two new aero carbon composite stems: the Contact SL AeroLight on the Pro models and the Contact AeroLight on the Advanced bikes, both with internal cable routing but, Liv says, allowing easy maintenance.

D-Fuse seatpost supplies as much as 7mm of flex (Image credit: Liv Cycling)

The D-Fuse seatpost is engineered to provide up to 7mm of flex, to increase road comfort.

As well as delivering the bikes set up tubeless, Liv provides the buyer with two water bottle cages, a computer mount with Garmin, Wahoo and Giant fittings and a removable bridge for the rear mudguard/fender.

Specs, prices and sizes

At launch, Liv will sell the new Avail Advanced and Advanced Pro in five builds, although the lowest spec Advanced 3 is not available in all countries.

Liv supplies the bike set up tubeless and includes a pair of bottle cages and a computer mount (Image credit: Liv Cycling)

The Advanced Pro 0 is equipped with a 50/34t Shimano Ultegra 12-speed groupset and Giant SLR 1 36 Carbon Disc WheelSystem with Giant Gavia Fondo 0 32mm tyres. Price is £5,999 / $6,500 / AU$7,999 / €6,499 (In Germany; Euro prices vary by country).

The Advanced Pro 1 has a 50/34t Shimano 105 Di2 12-speed groupset with the same Giant SLR 1 36 Carbon Disc WheelSystem with Giant Gavia Fondo 1 32mm tyres. It’s priced at £4,599 / $5,000 / AU$6,499 / €4,999.

Move down to the Advanced range and the Advanced 1 is also equipped with a 50/34t Shimano 105 Di2 12-speed groupset, but with Giant P-R2 Disc alloy wheels and Giant Gavia Fondo 1 32mm tyres. It costs £3,199 / $4,000 / AU$4,999 / €3,699.

The Advanced 2 has the recently launched 50/34t Shimano 105 mechanical 12-speed groupset, with the same Giant P-R2 Disc alloy wheels and Giant Gavia Fondo 1 32mm tyres. Price is £2,699 / $3,000 / AU$3,799 / €2,899.

Finally, the Advanced 3 is specced with a 50/34t Shimano Tiagra 10-speed groupset and with the same Giant wheels and tyres. It’s priced at £2,299 / $N/A / AU$N/A / €N/A

Size-wise, the Liv Avail Advanced and Advanced Pro are available in sizes from XXS through to L.

There's more info on the new bikes on Liv's website.