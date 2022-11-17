Life Time Grand Prix returns in 2023 with seven races and 70-rider field

Haley Smith (left) won the pro women's overall and Keegan Swenson won the men's pro overall of the 2022 Life Time Grand Prix

The Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda returns for a second season in 2023, with event owners Life Time announcing today modifications to the selection process, racing requirements and schedule.

The biggest changes involve the number of events, which increased from six to seven for the series, and the number of participants invited, which increased from 30 to 35 in each category for pro women and pro men.

The total prize purse will remain the same, $250,000 to be divided equally among the top 10 female and male riders at the conclusion of the series. However, athletes will have the option to drop up to two events from the seven, rather than just one, for their overall points total. Organisers did not address if a change in the points system would be modified, currently a one-point scale is offered at each event.

“Building on last year’s solid momentum and the extremely positive sentiment we heard from athletes and brand partners, we’re very excited to host this season’s group of athletes representing diverse backgrounds,” said Kimo Seymour, president of Events and Media at Life Time.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen phenomenal progress in accomplishing our objectives to bring more fans to the sport of cycling domestically and advance positive change in the landscape of professional and recreational cycling in the U.S.”

The 2023 lineup of races will expand to a seventh event, being referred to as a ‘Wild Card’. A formal announcement of the event and date will be made on January 11.

While the six confirmed off-road events remain at the same venues as the inaugural season, the opening contest in Monterey, California at Sea Otter Classic will move from a 80km cross-country mountain bike distance to the Fuego XL, a 100km XC race.

Additionally, field sizes will expand to 35 pro women and 35 pro male riders, and entry fees will be covered by Life Time. The online application process will take place from December 1 to 7, with Life Time planning to announce the invitation-only field on December 15, 2022.

Mountain bike pros Keegan Swenson and Haley Smith won the overall series titles for pro men and pro women, respectively, in the inaugural season. Swenson dominated the men’s category from start to finish, with a 13-point advantage over runner-up Alexey Vermeulen. Smith held on to her slight advantage after Big Sugar Gravel and beat Sofia Gomez Villafane by four points.

Organisers also noted that doping controls will be expanded in 2023. Last year anti-doping procedures were in place at three of the Grand Prix events, and this year they plan to test at more events, as well as test more athletes that include riders outside the pro fields of the Grand Prix, but details were not made public at this time.

Last year the first three events provided live streaming with broadcast partner FloBikes, then were discontinued for the second half of the season. There were no plans for live broadcasts in 2023 mentioned by Life Time in Thursday’s announcement.

Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 2023 series schedule: