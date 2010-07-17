Leukemans, Brown extend contracts

Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) en route to a second place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Bjorn Leukemans and Graeme Brown have extended their contracts with their respective teams. Leukemans is now with Vacansoleil through 2012, and Brown with Rabobank through 2011.

Leukemans, 32, joined Vacansoleil in 2009 following a six-month suspension after a positive test for artificial testosterone. While he has no wins this season, he has a number of top ten finishes, including fourth in the Tour of Flanders and sixth in Paris-Roubaix.

“Bjorn is extremely important to us because of his experience and skills in many areas,” said team manager Daan Luijkx. “I am pleased that we have extended his contract and we will have a lot of fun with him over the next two and a half years.”

Brown, 31, has been with Rabobank since 2006. The Australian sprinter has brought in 14 wins over the years, plus three wins in the Australian criterium series the Jayco Bay Classic. After a number of top ten finishes this year he had his first victory of the season last weekend in the Tour of Austria.

