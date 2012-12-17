Leov back onto Trek World Racing

Image 1 of 3 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) retired from downhill racing, but will continue his pro career in enduro racing. (Image credit: Trek World Racing) Image 2 of 3 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) on his way to a win. (Image credit: Trek World Racing)

Following the recent announcement of the upcoming Enduro World Series, Trek World Racing confirmed that it will commit to the new series. On Friday, Justin Leov also was signed in a two-year deal to focus on enduro racing.

Leov recently retired from World Cup downhill racing, but the new enduro calendar is providing the 28-year-old with an opportunity to extend his racing career.

"I'm really looking forward to racing a fresh new discipline. Being able to make it happen around my new career in building, with Trek World Racing providing me with all the support for my racing, is the ideal situation. It's a team that feels like family, and I know the product and the staff so well. It's the exact support I'll need to compete at the highest level in enduro."

Leov and the team will attend at least four rounds of the Enduro World Series. There will be other selected events like the Megavalanche, and Leov will be also be aiming to regain his title as the Crankworx Garbanzo winner. When the schedules permit, he will be lending a hand to his downhill teammates trackside.

Leov is expected to race enduros on his Trek Remedy and Slash bikes.

An exact team schedule and co-sponsors will be announced in January. The team announced the end of the cross country portion of its team in recent months.