Trek World Racing discontinues cross country race program for 2013

Image 1 of 4 Anton Cooper (New Zealand) is the prohibitive favourite for the junior men (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 4 Aaron Gwin storms to a second consecutive World Cup overall title (Image credit: Trek World Racing) Image 3 of 4 Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger celebrate their stage win (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 4 of 4 Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) was farther back than she had hoped to be (Image credit: Epic Rides)

Following a recent announcement that Aaron Gwin has renewed a deal with Trek World Racing for the next three years, the team confirmed that it will focus only on gravity moving forward.

As Trek World Racing refocuses on gravity, it will be bolstering its line-up of riders by adding another top rider. Trek World Racing will announce its remaining roster of three additional gravity riders later in the year. Gwin is the only confirmed signing thus far.

After four years of successfully racing at the sharp end of the World Cup cross country scene with talented athletes like Lukas Flueckiger, Mathias Flueckiger, Emily Batty, Anton Cooper, Willow Rockwell and Liam Killeen, the Trek World Racing cross country program will be finishing at the end of this year.

Team Director Martin Whiteley said, "We are extremely grateful for having been entrusted with the development of the XC World Cup program for Trek over the past four years. With two world championships, Worlds silver and bronze, a World Cup title, three World Cup race wins and 23 World Cup podiums, we are very happy with our record. Apart from the extremely talented athletes, we've been privileged to work with, we'd like to thank our cross country-specific sponsors for their support of this discipline. We certainly wish our current riders all the best for the continuation of their brilliant careers."

With the Trek World Racing team focusing on gravity, Trek will continue to support cross country racing at the highest levels with a separate Trek Cross Country Program under the management of Jon Rourke, who is the current Team Director of the Subaru-Trek program.