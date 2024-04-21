Lefevere dismisses ‘pressure from the team’ in Julian Alaphilippe’s decision to race on fractured knee

By Peter Stuart
published

‘Of course he had the final say,’ Soudal-Quickstep manager clarified in his weekly column

HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 22 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Soudal QuickStep competes passing through the Oude Kwaremont cobblestones sector while fans cheer during the 67th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2024 a 2076km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 22 2024 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Lefevere has played down the role of the team in encouraging Julian Alaphilippe to race on a fractured fibula head since Strade Bianche, with the Soudal-Quickstep manager describing the former World Champion as having ‘the final say’ in his decision to race.

Alaphillipe revealed that he had been racing on a fractured fibula head in an interview with Le Parisien earlier in April, reflecting that, "It was the wrong decision to do that” and “I should have taken care of myself."

