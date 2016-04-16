Lefevere brings in the young guns for Amstel Gold Race
Dan Martin saved for Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere has said that after the team's success in De Brabantse Pijl with up-and-coming Czech talent Petr Vakoc, the squad will continue to push for results with their younger riders in Amstel Gold Race on Sunday.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy