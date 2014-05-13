Lapthorne excited about Drapac future

Image 1 of 4 After the break is caught Darren Lapthorne makes an attack (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 4 Having recently acquired the tag of 'dad' Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) still managed sixth-place in the TT (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 4 Darren Lapthorne and Robbie Hucker on the attack for Drapac (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 4 Durbridge and Lapthorne tussle for gold (Image credit: Cycling Australia)

With two standout performances from two-time stage winner Will Clarke and third-place race finisher Darren Lapthorne at the third annual Tour d'Azerbaïdjan, Drapac Professional Cycling got some much needed runs on the board on Sunday with its second stop in its UCI European Tour following the Presidential Tour of Turkey last earlier in the month.





"Our biggest asset is that no matter what race we do, we're always consistently strong and the wins are always within reaching distance."



