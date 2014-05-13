Lapthorne excited about Drapac future
Podium success at Tour d'Azerbaïdjan just the start of things to come
With two standout performances from two-time stage winner Will Clarke and third-place race finisher Darren Lapthorne at the third annual Tour d'Azerbaïdjan, Drapac Professional Cycling got some much needed runs on the board on Sunday with its second stop in its UCI European Tour following the Presidential Tour of Turkey last earlier in the month.
"Our biggest asset is that no matter what race we do, we're always consistently strong and the wins are always within reaching distance."
