Langley captains Virginia's Blue Ridge, Olympics 'primary goal' for Valente

Emma Langley, who won the US Pro road championship in 2022, raced for three seasons with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

Former US Pro road champion Emma Langley moves to Virginia’s Blue Ridge - TWENTY24 next season on a two-year contract, finding a new home when EF Education-TIBCO-SVB folded. She is part of a 10-rider roster of multi-discipline athletes led by multi-time track World Champion Jennifer Valente, who has been part of the programme for the past decade.

Sprinter Marlies Mejias, GC rider Emily Ehrlich and off-road specialist Melisa Rollins, who is part of the Life Time Grand Prix series in 2024, headline the roster of returning riders. Laurel Quinones and Sofia Arreola return to the squad alongside two U23 athletes, Ruth Holcomb, who joined mid-season in 2023, and Ella Sabo, who is a graduate from the team's junior programme.

Jamie Whitmore also returns to the VBR TWENTY24 programme and will be supported in her efforts to make Team USA and compete in the Paralympics.

"The Paris Olympics next summer have been a primary goal. I am looking forward to continuing to balance my track racing ambitions with domestic road races in the upcoming season. This balance has worked well for me in the past and will be a key part of my build toward Paris," Valente said in a team statement.

"The support needed to compete at an Olympic Games goes far beyond race day. Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24 continues to be a positive and motivating environment for me to push myself. I'm looking forward to representing both VBR and Team USA next year."

Mejías was one of the most prolific winners on the North American circuit last year, accounting for 16 victories. The 30-year-old from Cuba won stages at the Tour of the Gila and Joe Martin Stage race and both criteriums at the Armed Forces Cycling Classic. She's looking to qualify on the track for her third Olympic Games this next year.

Ehrlich won GC titles at national stage races, Valley of the Sun and Redlands Bicycle Classic, as well as two stages at the Tour of the Gila. She capped off her road season with a third place at Chrono Gatineau, a 1.1 UCI time trial in Canada, Ehrlich has also been spending time training on the track with team pursuit goals in mind.

"I achieved a few big dreams of mine this season including winning a stage race and multiple time trials," Ehrlich said. "I have very big goals for next season including the possibility of qualifying for the Olympic team in multiple disciplines, Pro Road National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia, and of course, stage races."

Langley ended her 2023 season at the Tour of Scandinavia, crashing on stage 1 and suffering from a viral infection, the latter determined to be pericarditis. She went back to the US to rest and begin winter riding in Arizona with some of her new teammates, including Rollins. Her WorldTour experience will put her in the role as team captain next year.

Team General Manager Nicola Cranmer pointed to a number of North American road races which will be a focus for Langley and the team, including UCI events - Joe Martin Stage Race, Tour of the Gila and GP Gatineau. Also in the mix are national championships, Redlands Bicycle Classic and criteriums at Intelligentsia Cup and Tour of America's Dairyland.

"The road to Paris will be our 19th year as a professional women's cycling program and our fourth Olympic cycle," said Cranmer. "Each and every year provides an opportunity to identify and develop new talent, support the continual growth of these women and girls as athletes and as incredible people, celebrate through the successes, and learn and improve through the challenges along the way.

"Team dynamics evolve in so many ways based on the various strengths, personalities, energies, and experiences the athletes bring to the table, and I'm proud of how our team has maintained such an encouraging, supportive, and meaningful environment over the years, to help guide our athletes to reach their own personal gold in conjunction with the team's achievements."

Valente is the reigning Omnium gold medalist from the Tokyo Olympic Games and won silver in Rio as part of the women's Team Pursuit. She won back-to-back World titles in the Omnium this year and added a Scratch race victory as well in Glasgow. In addition to Valente and Mejías, Olympic hopefuls on the squad are Holcomb and Ehrlich, who are working on team pursuit consideration for the USA.

Whitmore has 20 medals across the UCI Para-cycling World Championships on the road and on the track, and won gold in the road race and pursuit events at the 2016 Paralympics.

Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24 2024 roster