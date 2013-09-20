Langeveld signs with Garmin-Sharp

Image 1 of 3 Sebastian Langeveld (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 3 Sebastiaan Langeveld (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Sebastian Langeveld (Orica-GreenEdge) ascends the Paterberg. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dutch professional road racer Sebastian Langeveld will join the Garmin-Sharp team in 2014 according to an announcement by the team on Thursday.

Langeveld is a Classics specialist who won the 2011 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and finished fifth in that year's Tour of Flanders. In 2013, Langeveld finished 10th in the Tour of Flanders, seventh in Paris-Roubaix, and fifth in E3 Harelbeke.

"I chose Garmin-Sharp because I know I will find a great Classics team with depth, experience and talent," said Langeveld. "I believe in 2014 we can be successful and play an important role in the Northern Classics just as the team did this year in the Ardennes."

"I am also hoping to be part of the Grand Tour teams and support the GC leaders as much as possible in achieving their goals. I was exited to see Garmin-Sharp racing aggressively and full of passion in the Tour de France this year and I am happy to join this group and be supportive on the highest level."

Langevelde's new contract is for two years. "I am happy to be joining a team with a great history and a specific character and I will work hard for the first goals of 2014."

Garmin-Sharp Team CEO Jonathan Vaughters said, "Sebastian is a huge talent. He is a rider that excels in many disciplines and in particular, he will be a very strong addition to our Classics squad. He's already proven what he can do in these races and we are excited to have him on board starting in 2014."

Langeveld makes the move from his current team, Orica-GreenEdge.