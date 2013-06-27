Langeveld to Sky?

Image 1 of 2 Sebastian Langeveld (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 2 Poels is all smiles on the winner's rostrum (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sebastian Langeveld might trade Orica-Greenedge’s colours for the black and blue of Team Sky. That is what Dutch news paper AD reports. The 28-year old Dutchman signed a two-year deal with the Australian team in 2012 after he spent five seasons at Rabobank.

Cyclingnews understands that Langeveld asked for reinforcements within Orica-Greenedge for the spring campaign this year. It is still unsure if the Australian outfit is willing to strengthen the team for the Spring Classics.

The 2011 Omloop het Nieuwsblad-winner saw his 2012 spring season end on the pavement of the Tour of Flanders. He crashed in the feed zone and suffered a broken collarbone. In 2013 Langeveld was more succesful with top ten results in Paris-Roubaix, E3-Prijs and the Tour of Flanders.

Poels on the market

Wout Poels is reportedly being courted by Belkin and Argos-Shimano, according to the Telegraaf. The 25-year old climber is currently part of Vacansoleil-DCM but his contract ends after this season. The Dutch team is still left without a new sponsor after both Vacansoleil and DCM decided not to renew their partnership with the team.

In the 2012 Tour de France, Poels crashed heavily in the 6th stage to Metz. He suffered a damaged kidney, torn spleen, bruised lungs and three broken ribs. He is now back in France with his team Vacansoleil-DCM. The riders and the team agreed that they would not sign with other teams untill the finish of the Tour the France. If manager Daan Luijkx hasn’t secured a sponsor by then, the riders are free to talk to other teams.