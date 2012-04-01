Langeveld crashes after hitting spectator in Tour of Flanders
Broken collarbone for GreenEdge rider
The most dramatic crash of the Tour of Flanders saw Sebastian Langeveld hit an onlooker when both ventured onto the bike path next to the road. The GreenEdge rider, who was going at full speed at the time, suffered a horrible looking fall.
On a slight descent, the Dutch rider jumped from the road on to the bike path. The onlooker, taken by surprise, didn't get out of the way sufficiently. He did not appear to have been injured.
The same can't be said of Langeveld, though. He fell over his handlebars and hit the pavement hard. One of his wheels went flying.
After the race GreenEdge confirmed that Langeveld has broken his collarbone and faces several weeks on the sidelines.
