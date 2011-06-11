Langeveld, Goss, Millar to GreenEdge: reports

Image 1 of 3 Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 HTC-Highroad's Matthew Goss wins the final stage of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 3 David Millar (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner, Rabobank's Sebastian Langeveld will reportedly ride for Shayne Bannan's fledgling GreenEdge outfit for season 2012.

According to De Telegraaf, Langeveld has chosen Green Edge over Sky Procycling, BMC Racing Team and QuickStep. Bannan will learn if his project has been successful in gaining a UCI ProTour licence for next season in November.

Bannan was approached by Cyclingnews following the report and the GreenEdge general manager confirmed that he was "in discussions with a number of riders but at this stage have not secured anyone."

Should the news be correct, it would certainly fall in line with the goals that Bannan has said he is targeting for Green Edge's first year. Langeveld won the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad by a few centimetres from Juan Antonio Flecha of Team Sky, Rabobank's only success of the Spring Classics this season.

"I think we'll probably start off as more of a Classics looking team more than a stage race team, with perhaps 50 per cent of the riders being Australian," Bannan explained to Cyclingnews in April. "Perhaps in four or five years we'd like to develop into a stage race team, but I think it's important to be realistic about the whole process."

The UCI's rules allow for a fixed transfer period from August 1 to 20 October, with teams only able to recruit during that period although they are allowed to privately talk to riders throughout the year.

Langeveld informed Cyclingnews a fortnight ago that he had made up his mind about leaving his current Dutch team.

"As the UCI rules state that at this stage of the season contracts may be not signed and published before 2012, I cannot say which team I will go to. But I can tell you that I have chosen a great team where I expect to make the next step in my career."

A separate report in Het Nieuwsblad also suggests that Langeveld will be riding for GreenEdge in 2012, while adding that Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) and David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) will also be among the recruits.

