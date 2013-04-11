Lance Armstrong sells off Austin estate

Image 1 of 4 US president Bill Clinton flanked by Lance Armstrong and his wife Kristin as he presents Clinton with a Trek and yellow jersey in 1999 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 4 UCI president Hein Verbruggen with Lance Armstrong in 2002 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 4 Senator John Kerry and Lance Armstrong at the 2005 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 4 Legendary American pro and Colorado native, Davis Phinney (l), joins Lance Armstrong at the podium. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha)

Lance Armstrong has sold his home estate in Austin, Texas for a reported value of $3.1 million. The sale was confirmed by Armstrong’s spokesperson according to ESPN, with the property obtained by an oil-and-gas-rights agent.

In February it was also reported that the government of the United States was reportedly intending to join a whistleblower lawsuit against Lance Armstrong and others who ran the US Postal Service-sponsored cycling team.

Last month Armstrong attempted to compete in a Masters level swimming competition but was blocked from racing due to his life-time doping ban.

