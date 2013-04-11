Lance Armstrong sells off Austin estate
$3.1 million paid for rider's US estate
Lance Armstrong has sold his home estate in Austin, Texas for a reported value of $3.1 million. The sale was confirmed by Armstrong’s spokesperson according to ESPN, with the property obtained by an oil-and-gas-rights agent.
In February it was also reported that the government of the United States was reportedly intending to join a whistleblower lawsuit against Lance Armstrong and others who ran the US Postal Service-sponsored cycling team.
Last month Armstrong attempted to compete in a Masters level swimming competition but was blocked from racing due to his life-time doping ban.
