Trending

Lance Armstrong sells off Austin estate

$3.1 million paid for rider's US estate

Image 1 of 4

US president Bill Clinton flanked by Lance Armstrong and his wife Kristin as he presents Clinton with a Trek and yellow jersey in 1999

US president Bill Clinton flanked by Lance Armstrong and his wife Kristin as he presents Clinton with a Trek and yellow jersey in 1999
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 4

UCI president Hein Verbruggen with Lance Armstrong in 2002

UCI president Hein Verbruggen with Lance Armstrong in 2002
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Senator John Kerry and Lance Armstrong at the 2005 Tour de France

Senator John Kerry and Lance Armstrong at the 2005 Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Legendary American pro and Colorado native, Davis Phinney (l), joins Lance Armstrong at the podium.

Legendary American pro and Colorado native, Davis Phinney (l), joins Lance Armstrong at the podium.
(Image credit: Matt Pacocha)

Lance Armstrong has sold his home estate in Austin, Texas for a reported value of $3.1 million. The sale was confirmed by Armstrong’s spokesperson according to ESPN, with the property obtained by an oil-and-gas-rights agent.

Related Articles

Armstrong facing two further lawsuits

Armstrong to compete in US Masters swimming event

Armstrong stopped from competing in Master swimming championships

In February it was also reported that the government of the United States was reportedly intending to join a whistleblower lawsuit against Lance Armstrong and others who ran the US Postal Service-sponsored cycling team.

Last month Armstrong attempted to compete in a Masters level swimming competition but was blocked from racing due to his life-time doping ban.
 