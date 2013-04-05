Armstrong stopped from competing in Master swimming championships

Image 1 of 3 Expect to see Lance Armstrong in suit and tie this fall if his case goes to arbitration (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Lance Armstrong (US Postal) at the start of the 1999 Amstel Gold (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Oprah Winfrey's interview with Lance Armstrong will air this week (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Lance Armstrong has been stopped from competing in the Masters South Central Zone Swimming Championships after the International Swimming Federation (FINA) stepped in and ruled he is ineligible to compete in events sanctioned by the world governing body.

Armstrong was scheduled to take part in freestyle races over 500 yards, 1,000 yards and 1,650 yards against swimmers in the age-related championships in his home town of Austin in Texas.

After the reports about Armstrong's intentions to compete emerged on Wednesday, FINA, asked the organisers of the swimming event in Texas not to allow Armstrong to compete. FINA said in a statement that athletes convicted of doping offences were not allowed to enter competitions sanctioned by the world governing body.

"He doesn't want to cause any more harm to any more organisations. His interest was around fitness and training. In light of FINA he will not be swimming," organiser Rob Butcher told several news agencies.

There was no reaction from Armstrong on his Twitter feed to FINA’s actions.

Armstrong was banned from competition for life by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and stripped of his seven Tour de France victories after a detailed investigation. Throughout his professional career, he vehemently denied doping but then confessed in a television interview with Oprah Winfrey.