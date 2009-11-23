Team RadioShack finalizes 2010 roster
First training camp to take place in Tucson, Arizona during December
Team RadioShack, led by seven-time Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong, has finalized the team's 2010 roster featuring 26 riders from 16 different countries, manager Johan Bruyneel announced on Monday.
Related Articles
"It is a well balanced team," said Bruyneel. "We have experienced riders - with some of them I worked already many years in my former teams - but we also have young talents who can develop in the perfect environment. I am happy that our sponsors want to invest in the future of cycling.
"Our main goal will be the Tour de France and other stage races but I am confident that, with these riders, we can perform very well in the one-day races as well. I look forward to the new season with Team RadioShack and our first training camp."
The team's first training camp will take place in Tucson, Arizona during the second week of December 2009.
Team RadioShack roster for 2010
- Lance Armstrong (USA)
- Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn)
- Sam Bewley (NZl)
- Jani Brajkovic (Slo)
- Matthew Busche (USA)
- Ben Hermans (Bel)
- Chris Horner (USA)
- Daryl Impey (RSA)
- Markel Irizar (Spa)
- Andreas Klöden (Ger)
- Levi Leipheimer (USA)
- Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra)
- Fuyu Li (Chn)
- Tiago Machado (Por)
- Jason McCartney (USA)
- Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz)
- Sérgio Paulinho (Por)
- Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr)
- Gregory Rast (Swi)
- Sébastien Rosseler (Bel)
- Ivan Rovny (Rus)
- José Luis Rubiera (Spa)
- Bjorn Selander (USA)
- Gert Steegmans (Bel)
- Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu)
- Haimar Zubeldia (Spa)
Management
- Johan Bruyneel (Bel) - Sports manager
- Dirk Demol (Bel) - Sports director
- Alain Gallopin (Fra) - Sports director
- Viatcheslav Ekimov (Rus) - Sports director
- José Azevedo (Por) - Sports director
Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy