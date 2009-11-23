Team RadioShack finalizes 2010 roster

Team manager Johan Bruyneel has finalized Radioshack's 2010 roster. (Image credit: Gregor Brown)

Team RadioShack, led by seven-time Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong, has finalized the team's 2010 roster featuring 26 riders from 16 different countries, manager Johan Bruyneel announced on Monday.

"It is a well balanced team," said Bruyneel. "We have experienced riders - with some of them I worked already many years in my former teams - but we also have young talents who can develop in the perfect environment. I am happy that our sponsors want to invest in the future of cycling.

"Our main goal will be the Tour de France and other stage races but I am confident that, with these riders, we can perform very well in the one-day races as well. I look forward to the new season with Team RadioShack and our first training camp."

The team's first training camp will take place in Tucson, Arizona during the second week of December 2009.

Team RadioShack roster for 2010

Lance Armstrong (USA)

Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn)

Sam Bewley (NZl)

Jani Brajkovic (Slo)

Matthew Busche (USA)

Ben Hermans (Bel)

Chris Horner (USA)

Daryl Impey (RSA)

Markel Irizar (Spa)

Andreas Klöden (Ger)

Levi Leipheimer (USA)

Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra)

Fuyu Li (Chn)

Tiago Machado (Por)

Jason McCartney (USA)

Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz)

Sérgio Paulinho (Por)

Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr)

Gregory Rast (Swi)

Sébastien Rosseler (Bel)

Ivan Rovny (Rus)

José Luis Rubiera (Spa)

Bjorn Selander (USA)

Gert Steegmans (Bel)

Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu)

Haimar Zubeldia (Spa)

Management

Johan Bruyneel (Bel) - Sports manager

Dirk Demol (Bel) - Sports director

Alain Gallopin (Fra) - Sports director

Viatcheslav Ekimov (Rus) - Sports director

José Azevedo (Por) - Sports director

