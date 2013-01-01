Lampre adds pea green to blue and fuchsia for 2013

Image 1 of 2 The 2013 Lampre-Merida jersey (Image credit: Lampre Cycling Team) Image 2 of 2 Lampre added the green of Merida to its logo (Image credit: Lampre Cycling Team)

The Lampre team has incorporated the pea green of bike sponsor Merida into its traditional bright fuchsia and blue kit for the 2013 season, adding the third color to the neck and arm bands of the team's jersey.

It is the 20th year of sponsorship by the company of the Galbusera family, which first sponsored the cycling team in 1991 as a second partner to Colnago. Current manager Guiseppe Saronni raced his last year with the team that year. Lampre continued as a sponsor through 1995,.

Lampre returned to the peloton in 1999 and has been in the professional peloton ever since.

The team of Damiano Cunego, Michele Scarponi and Alessandro Petacchi faced an uphill battle in 2012, but will replace directeur sportif Roberto Damiani with former classics stand-out Michele Bartoli in 2013 in hopes of turning around its fortunes.