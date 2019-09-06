Lambie sets new Individual Pursuit World Record

American Ashton Lambie set a new UCI World Record in the Individual Pursuit Friday at the 2019 Pan-American Track Cycling Championships in Cochabomba, Bolivia, riding 4:06.407 during the semi-finals and lowering his previous record of 4:07.25.

"It feels great to shave a little time off the record," Lambie said in a statement released by USA Cyclinbg. "I'm looking forward to the finals tonight and representing the stars and stripes."

Earlier in the championships, Lambie was part of the Team Pursuit squad of Eric Young, Daniel Holloway and John Croom that set a new American record, clocking a time of 3:52.747 and earning a silver medal behind the new World Record holding team from Canada.

Lambie set the previous World record just over a year ago at the Pan-American championships in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

He got his start on the track after competing in the 2017 National Championships in Los Angeles, where he raced the Individual Pursuit in 4:29.

USA Cycling picked him up to race the Individual Pursuit and Team Pursuit at a series of international events during the 2017-2018 track season: the World Cups, the Pan American Championships and the World Championships.

"Ashton has continued to impress since he exploded onto the scene in 2017," said Scott Schnitzspahn, USA Cycling's vice president of Elite Athletics.

"His persistence, athletic ability and hard work continually raises the bar for our entire Men's Endurance Track Program. We are looking forward to continuing this trajectory as we continue the charge towards 2020."

The Pan American Championships take place annually for member nations of the Pan American Cycling Confederation.